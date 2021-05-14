Deadly crash closes part of Interstate 35 near Hinckley

The accident created a large back-up of traffic on I-35.

HINCKLEY, Minn. — The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Friday evening near Hinckley.

Authorities have closed northbound I-35 during the investigation and clean-up.

The State Patrol has not released any details of the crash, other than that it happened on the interstate near Highway 23 near Hinckley.

This is a developing story and more updates will be provided as they become available.

