Deadly crash closes part of Interstate 35 near Hinckley

HINCKLEY, Minn. — The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Friday evening near Hinckley.
Authorities have closed northbound I-35 during the investigation and clean-up.
The State Patrol has not released any details of the crash, other than that it happened on the interstate near Highway 23 near Hinckley.
The accident has created a large back-up of traffic on I-35.
This is a developing story and more updates will be provided as they become available.
