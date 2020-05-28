Grand Forks shooting leaves woman dead, two officers and man wounded

Grand Forks Police say the officers were serving a warrant at 2:30 p.m. when a man started shooting at them.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Authorities in North Dakota say a woman is dead, two law enforcement officers and a man are injured after a shooting inside a Grand Forks apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Grand Forks Police say the officers were serving a warrant at 2:30 p.m. when a man started shooting at them. The suspect, a Grand Forks Police Officer and a Grand Forks County Deputy were injured.

Police also found a woman inside the apartment dead from gunshot wounds, according to a news release. It's unclear when she was injured.

The law enforcement officers and the man were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

No further details have been released.