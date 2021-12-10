One lane reopened after semi crash on I-35 near Faribault

The State Patrol says the crash involves two semis and five vehicles.

FARIBAULT, Minn. — A big crash involving two semi trucks temporarily closed a portion of southbound Interstate 35 to all except emergency vehicles north of Faribault on Friday.

The crash appeared to have happened around 11 a.m. Friday as a big snowstorm began to creep north towards the Twin Cities metro area.

The State Patrol says the crash involves two semis and five vehicles. One lane had re-opened for southbound traffic before 1 p.m.

Troopers says no injuries from the crash have been reported.