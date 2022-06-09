x
Police seize over $1 million worth of street drugs in La Crosse

Police say the estimated street value of the drugs was more than $1 million.
Credit: City of La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis — A police drug bust in western Wisconsin uncovered over $1 million in illegal drugs, five guns and $5,953 in cash, according to a post on the city of La Crosse's website.

On Monday, officers arrested a 26-year-old man as part of an ongoing drug investigation. 

Police conducted a search warrant on the man's vehicle and at 627 Powell Street in La Crosse. 

While searching that address, officers found a lease contract for a storage unit.

Officers obtained another search warrant for the 10'x10' storage unit and discovered "it was used as a pill press laboratory," according to city officials.

Over 135 pounds of counterfeit Xanax pills, one pound of fentanyl and over 250 grams of cocaine were part of a long list of seizures from police search warrants.

"The estimated street value of these dangerous drugs is more than $1,027,000.00," according to the press release.

Police provided a list of what was seized during the search warrants:

  • 135.13 pounds of pressed counterfeit Xanax in three different colors
  • 1-pound fentanyl (located next to Xanax station and most likely used in pills)
  • 1-pound counterfeit Adderall but tested positive for methamphetamine
  • 25.3 grams methamphetamine pills
  • 77 narcotic pills
  • 250.7 grams of cocaine
  • 524 grams THC wax
  • 4 pounds THC candies
  • 212 grams psilocybin infused chocolate
  • 4 handguns (2 different high capacity magazines and 1 drum magazine with 51 rounds loaded in it)
  • 1 rifle (603 rounds of .223 ammunition)
  • 186 rounds 9mm, 198 rounds 45 caliber
  • $5,953 dollars
  • Automated pill press with professional mixer
  • 385 pounds of inert materials needed to make counterfeit Xanax
  • Thousands of USPS boxes ready to mail his product

Police say this continues to be an ongoing investigation.

