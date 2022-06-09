Police seize over $1 million worth of street drugs in La Crosse

Police say the estimated street value of the drugs was more than $1 million.

LA CROSSE, Wis — A police drug bust in western Wisconsin uncovered over $1 million in illegal drugs, five guns and $5,953 in cash, according to a post on the city of La Crosse's website.

On Monday, officers arrested a 26-year-old man as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Police conducted a search warrant on the man's vehicle and at 627 Powell Street in La Crosse.

While searching that address, officers found a lease contract for a storage unit.

Officers obtained another search warrant for the 10'x10' storage unit and discovered "it was used as a pill press laboratory," according to city officials.

Over 135 pounds of counterfeit Xanax pills, one pound of fentanyl and over 250 grams of cocaine were part of a long list of seizures from police search warrants.

"The estimated street value of these dangerous drugs is more than $1,027,000.00," according to the press release.

Police provided a list of what was seized during the search warrants:

135.13 pounds of pressed counterfeit Xanax in three different colors

1-pound fentanyl (located next to Xanax station and most likely used in pills)

1-pound counterfeit Adderall but tested positive for methamphetamine

25.3 grams methamphetamine pills

77 narcotic pills

250.7 grams of cocaine

524 grams THC wax

4 pounds THC candies

212 grams psilocybin infused chocolate

4 handguns (2 different high capacity magazines and 1 drum magazine with 51 rounds loaded in it)

1 rifle (603 rounds of .223 ammunition)

186 rounds 9mm, 198 rounds 45 caliber

$5,953 dollars

Automated pill press with professional mixer

385 pounds of inert materials needed to make counterfeit Xanax

Thousands of USPS boxes ready to mail his product

Police say this continues to be an ongoing investigation.