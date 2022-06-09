Police seize over $1 million worth of street drugs in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis — A police drug bust in western Wisconsin uncovered over $1 million in illegal drugs, five guns and $5,953 in cash, according to a post on the city of La Crosse's website.
On Monday, officers arrested a 26-year-old man as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
Police conducted a search warrant on the man's vehicle and at 627 Powell Street in La Crosse.
While searching that address, officers found a lease contract for a storage unit.
Officers obtained another search warrant for the 10'x10' storage unit and discovered "it was used as a pill press laboratory," according to city officials.
Over 135 pounds of counterfeit Xanax pills, one pound of fentanyl and over 250 grams of cocaine were part of a long list of seizures from police search warrants.
"The estimated street value of these dangerous drugs is more than $1,027,000.00," according to the press release.
Police provided a list of what was seized during the search warrants:
- 135.13 pounds of pressed counterfeit Xanax in three different colors
- 1-pound fentanyl (located next to Xanax station and most likely used in pills)
- 1-pound counterfeit Adderall but tested positive for methamphetamine
- 25.3 grams methamphetamine pills
- 77 narcotic pills
- 250.7 grams of cocaine
- 524 grams THC wax
- 4 pounds THC candies
- 212 grams psilocybin infused chocolate
- 4 handguns (2 different high capacity magazines and 1 drum magazine with 51 rounds loaded in it)
- 1 rifle (603 rounds of .223 ammunition)
- 186 rounds 9mm, 198 rounds 45 caliber
- $5,953 dollars
- Automated pill press with professional mixer
- 385 pounds of inert materials needed to make counterfeit Xanax
- Thousands of USPS boxes ready to mail his product
Police say this continues to be an ongoing investigation.