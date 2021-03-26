Man dies in apparent rock climbing fall at Taylor Falls

A 23-year-old man from Minneapolis was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where he was pronounced dead.

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. — The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says one man has died and another man was hurt after an apparent rock climbing fall at Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls, Minnesota.

Emergency crews were sent to a reported "rock fall with unknown injuries" at the park shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

Crews found two injured men.

A 23-year-old man from Minneapolis was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where he was pronounced dead.

The other injured man was a 31-year-old from Savage.