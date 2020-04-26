Man dies in motorcycle crash in Stearns County

Patrick Kraker, 57, was riding his 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle on County Road 17 "when it left the roadway, went into an open field and crashed."

MELROSE, Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a Waite Park man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday night.

According to the sheriff's office, shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies received an emergency call about a single motorcycle crash on County Road 17 and 425th Street in Millwood Township.

The sheriff says Patrick Kraker, 57, was riding his 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle on County Road 17 "when it left the roadway, went into an open field and crashed."

When emergency crews arrived at the crash, a witness was already giving Kraker CPR.