Man killed in officer-involved shooting in western Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, police officers responded to a 911 call of a woman needing help at the Dalles House Motel on Highway 35.

When officers got to the room, a man came out with a knife and refused commands to drop it and "rushed an officer with the knife," according to a St. Croix Falls Police Department news release.

Police say an officer then shot and killed the man.

In the hotel room, officers found a woman suffering from stab wounds to her neck and chest.

She was taken to a hospital.

The shooting is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff's Office.

