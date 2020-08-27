Man killed, woman injured in house explosion near Marshall

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office identified the man killed in the explosion as Gail Schipansky, 74, and the woman injured is Nancy Schipansky, 71.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says one man was killed and a woman was injured in an explosion that destroyed a home in southwestern Minnesota.

Authorities say the explosion happened at 6:30 a.m. Thursday at a home two miles east of Marshall on Highway 19.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital in Marshall.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office identified the man killed in the explosion as Gail Schipansky, 74, and the woman injured is Nancy Schipansky, 71.

Further details of the woman's injuries have not been released.

"The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time and is under investigation," according to a news release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.