Lockdown lifted at Mankato hospital following nearby shooting

A shelter-in-place order for the city's hospital has been lifted following an "isolated shooting" at nearby apartment complex.

MANKATO, Minn. — The Mankato Hospital is no longer under a lockdown, officials said Friday afternoon.

On Friday morning, a shooting at an apartment complex caused the hospital to go on lockdown for hours.

"After receiving information and guidance from Mankato Public Safety, the Mankato hospital lockdown has been lifted. We are resuming normal operations effective immediately," according to the Mayo Clinic Health System's social post.

Mankato Hospital officials said there was no immediate danger at the time of the lockdown.

The hospital still allowed scheduled appointments and people with medical needs to enter the facility after being screened.

No information about the shooting has been released.