x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Lockdown lifted at Mankato hospital following nearby shooting

A shelter-in-place order for the city's hospital has been lifted following an "isolated shooting" at nearby apartment complex.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

MANKATO, Minn. — The Mankato Hospital is no longer under a lockdown, officials said Friday afternoon.

On Friday morning, a shooting at an apartment complex caused the hospital to go on lockdown for hours.

"After receiving information and guidance from Mankato Public Safety, the Mankato hospital lockdown has been lifted. We are resuming normal operations effective immediately," according to the Mayo Clinic Health System's social post.

Mankato Hospital officials said there was no immediate danger at the time of the lockdown.

The hospital still allowed scheduled appointments and people with medical needs to enter the facility after being screened.

No information about the shooting has been released.

MORE NEWS: Motorcyclists, drivers urged to use caution at 2022 Fall Flood Run

MORE NEWS: Woman dead in UTV crash south of Mapleton

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Duluth City Council recently approved city-sanctioned homeless encampments, could it work in the Twin Cities?

Before You Leave, Check This Out