Mankato hospital on lockdown due to nearby apartment shooting

MANKATO, Minn. — A shooting at an apartment complex has caused the Mankato Hospital to go on lockdown Friday morning.

Mankato Hospital officials say there is no immediate danger.

The hospital is still allowing scheduled appointments and people with medical needs to enter the facility after being screened.

No further information has been released.

Here is the statement from the hospital:

The Mankato Hospital is currently on lockdown due to an isolated shooting at an apartment facility on Echo Street. We are collaborating with Mankato Public Safety. While there is no immediate danger to patients, staff or visitors, we will remain in lockdown until further notice out of an abundance of caution per Public Safety’s guidance. Upon receiving direction to shelter in place, we initiated the hospital lockdown process immediately.

Patients with medical needs — including scheduled appointments — are still able to access the facility via an enhanced screening process. Visitors are limited to those with special circumstances during this time. According to lockdown policy, patients and visitors are allowed to leave the facility if they choose to do so.