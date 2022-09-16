Mankato police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect

Mankato Public Safety officals say they are "seeking information" about 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed.

MANKATO, Minn — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man suspected to be involved in an apartment complex shooting Friday morning that caused a lockdown at the Mankato Hospital for hours.

Mankato Public Safety officals say they are "seeking information" about 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed.

The shooting victim, who was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury, knows Mohamed, according to a news release.

Police say Mohamed lives in Mankato. He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Mohamed was last seen in the 100 block of Echo Street in Mankato, according to the news release.

According to Mankato Public Safety, "Mohamed is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached."

Police are asking the public to call 911 or 507-387-8725 if they see him or know his whereabouts.