Man's body found underwater in Lake Carlos

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — Dive teams from Douglas County found the body of a man underwater in Lake Carlos near the Lake Carlos State Park.

The man matched the description of a reported missing person at the start of the holiday weekend.

On Friday, just after 11 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office recived a report of a possible drowning on the north end of Lake Carlos.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Deputies, Dive Rescue Team and several other emergency crews searched for the missing person but did not find anything until Sunday.

The man's body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office for identification and to determine the cause of death.