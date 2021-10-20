Minnesota DOC searching for recently released man from Lino Lakes state prison

Officials said the man recently left his home in Pine City, Minnesota and then removed his GPS monitoring bracelet.

STONE LAKE, Wis. — The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) is asking for the public's help in tracking down a recently released prisoner from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Lino Lakes.

Daryl Brian Quagon, 56, was placed on intensive supervised release in August.

DOC officials said Quagon recently left his home in Pine City, Minnesota, without permission, and then removed his GPS monitoring bracelet in the area of Stone Lake, Wisconsin.

He is described as 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 190 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair that is often worn in a ponytail.

"Quagon's criminal history includes a 2000 conviction for 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and a 2019 conviction for Domestic Assault by Strangulation," according to a DOC news release.

Officials say Quagon has "significant ties to the Sawyer County, WI, area, including the towns of Stone Lake, Couderay, and Hayward, and also to the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation."

If you see Quagon, officials say to immediately call 911. The DOC also asked anyone with information to call 911, the Minnesota Department of Corrections Fugitive Hot Line 651-603-0026 or the investigator in charge of this case at 651-802-4579.