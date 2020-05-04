Moose Lake inmate collapses and dies in shower

The 48-year-old man had not been complaining of COVID-19 symptoms, officials said.

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — An inmate at the Moose Lake prison collapsed and died in the shower on Sunday after going into cardiac arrest.

The 48-year-old man had not been complaining of COVID-19 symptoms, officials said.

Prison guards found the man unresponsive around 9:45 a.m. Sunday and tried to revive him, according to a Department of Corrections news release.

Despite the efforts, the man died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the man "complained of heartburn to fellow inmates before he entered the shower."

According to the news release, "While MCF-Moose Lake was the site of a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the deceased individual had not complained of COVID-19 symptoms and was not known to be affiliated with any of the inmates who tested or were presumed positive for COVID-19."

Authorities are withholding his identity until his family is notified.