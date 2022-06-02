Police find body following car fire in Waite Park

The vehicle was fully engulfed when first responders arrived, and after the flames were extinguished a body was discovered inside.

WAITE PARK, Minn. — Police in Waite Park say a death investigation is underway after a body was discovered following a car fire Monday.

Just before 1 a.m., Waite Park police officers and firefighters responded to a vehicle reported on fire in the 1500 block of County Road 6. When crews arrived they found it fully engulfed. After the fire was extinguished a body was found inside the car.

"The vehicle and the body were badly damaged such that initially we were unable to identify the victim or the make and model of the vehicle," police stated in a news release.

Eventually, the body was identified but that information will not be released until the family is notified.