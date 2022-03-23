Princeton man dies in car crash

A 34-year-old man was killed in a car crash Tuesday night in central Minnesota.

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities say a 34-year-old Princeton man died Tuesday night after the car he was driving left the road in Sherburne County and hit trees.

The crash on 305th Ave. N.W. in Baldwin Township, which happened around 9:40 p.m., killed Joshua Wettschreck, according to a news release from the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office.

Wettschreck was unconscious and not breathing when first responders arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital where the sheriff's office said he was pronounced dead.