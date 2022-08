According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the man was standing on the railroad tracks at around 9 a.m. when an eastbound train hit him near 97th Street.

BECKER, Minn. — A man died Friday morning after being struck by an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the man was standing on the railroad tracks around 9 a.m. when an eastbound train hit him near 97th Street.

The train was on its regular trip from Seattle to Chicago, and as of about 11:15 a.m., it's back in service.