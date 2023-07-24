Teenager killed in central Minnesota crash

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn — A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old was taken to a hospital following a crash last week in central Minnesota.
The one-vehicle crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. Friday in Krain Township, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said the 15-year-old boy was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala southbound on 248th Avenue "when he lost control of the car, overcorrected when trying to regain control, went into the ditch, rolled over, and came to rest against the tree."
Deputies said Neither teen was wearing a seatbelt.
The passenger, 16-year-old Ethan Gerads of Albany, was pronounced dead, according to the news release.
The 15-year-old driver was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
