13-year-old killed, 3 other children injured in Wisconsin UTV crash

One of the children who was injured is in critical condition. All of them were under the age of 15.

CUMBERLAND, Wis. — A child was killed and three others injured, one critically, in a UTV crash in Wisconsin on Thursday.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the crash at about 1 p.m. on 11 1/4 Street south of County Road B, east of the city of Cumberland.

The sheriff's department says four kids were riding the UTV when the driver lost control and they overturned. All four children were ejected.

A 13-year-old girl from Cumberland was found dead at the scene. A 12-year-old boy from Superior was flown to Regions Hospital in critical condition. A 14-year-old boy from Rice Lake was also flown to Regions Hospital, where he was treated and released for a head injury.

An 11-year-old boy from Rice Lake was brought to the Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake, where he was treated and released.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin State Patrol are all investigating the crash. Initial investigation showed that no helmets or seat belts were used.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald posted on Facebook about the crash, saying, "Community Response for support is unreal. I wish we could bottle it up and give it to the rest of the world and show them how easy it is to support each other and make a difference in someones life when they need it the most."