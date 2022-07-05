Western Wisconsin man dies in motorcycle crash

The 58-year-old man was ejected from the motorcycle after he went into a ditch and hit a grove of trees.

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — A 58-year-old man was killed in a single motorcycle crash on Sunday in western Wisconsin.

Pierce County Sheriff's Office said Thomas Weijk of New Richmond was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson southbound on County Road F shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday when he went off the road.

"Mr. Weijk entered the west ditch striking a grove of trees and was ejected from the motorcycle," officials stated in the new release.

He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul by helicopter, where he died of his injuries.

