State Patrol: More than 130 crashes so far as winter storm hits Minnesota

One of the largest crashes involved multiple vehicles and shut down a portion of I-35 on Friday afternoon near Faribault.

FARIBAULT, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol said more than 130 crashes had been reported statewide as of 4 p.m. Friday, as snow was beginning to pile up across the southern portion of the state.

Troopers said there had been a total of 136 crashes, including 13 with injuries, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. There were also 48 reports of vehicles going off the roadway, and eight jackknifed semis.

One big crash involved two semi trucks that temporarily closed a portion of southbound Interstate 35 north of Faribault on Friday. The crash happened around 11 a.m. as the snowstorm began to creep north towards the Twin Cities metro area.

The State Patrol says the crash also involved five other vehicles. One lane had re-opened for southbound traffic before 1 p.m. Troopers say no injuries from the crash have been reported.

Crash on I-35 S/B at mile marker 62, North of Faribault involving 2 commercial vehicles and 5 vehicles. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/tiG1KMI2Wy — Sgt. T. Christianson (@MSPPIO_SOUTH) December 10, 2021