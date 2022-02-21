Wisconsin police officer runs over person lying in the road

Police in Wisconsin say the officer was driving and unknowingly ran over a person minutes before receiving a 911 call for an injured person in the road.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A person is now in critical condition after they were run over by a police officer in Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, an officer for the Superior Police Department received a 911 call at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday for an injured person in the road near the intersection of Tower Avenue and North 8th Street in Superior.

Officials said on Monday that the officer had unknowingly run over the person minutes before receiving the 911 call. They added that it's unknown why they were on the road or if they were injured before the crash.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital and is now in critical condition, police say. Officials did not release any identifying information about the victim.

The Wisconsin DOJ says the officer involved, who was not harmed, is now on administrative assignment, per department policy.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation and Wisconsin State Patrol are now investigating the incident, officials say.

Watch more local news: