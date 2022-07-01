Wisconsin reports first confirmed case of Monkeypox

Wisconsin's chief medical officer said it shouldn't be surprising that monkeypox was identified in the state since cases are growing nationally.

State officials in Wisconsin announced on Friday that they have identified the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the state.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, a patient in Dane County is resting at home after they were diagnosed with orthopoxvirus, or monkeypox, on June 30.

“While it’s likely that additional cases will be found among Wisconsinites, we are relieved that this disease does not spread easily from person to person," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said in an announcement. "We’d like for all clinicians to remain alert to patients with compatible rashes and encourage them to test for monkeypox. We want the public to know that the risk of widespread transmission remains low.”

Westergaard added that it shouldn't be a surprise that a case was found in the state since cases across the country are climbing.

Wisconsin state health officials said the risk to the general public is low and most people recover without treatment in two to four weeks.

Back in Minnesota, the Department of Health reported six cases of monkeypox in the state as of July 1, 2022.

To slow and stop the spread of monkeypox, the Minnesota Department of Health recommends the following tips:

Practice good hand hygiene . Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Minimize skin-to-skin contact with people who have been exposed to the virus or to those showing a rash or skin sores.

with people who have been exposed to the virus or to those showing a rash or skin sores. Avoid materials directly in contact with a person who has monkeypox, like clothing or bedding.

with a person who has monkeypox, like clothing or bedding. Contact a health care provider if you develop symptoms, as early recognition and testing can help prevent further transmission.

