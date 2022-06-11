Woman killed, child seriously injured in western Wisconsin car crash

According to the sheriff's office, a 48-year-old woman died and an 11-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in western Wisconsin.

CHIPPEWA CITY, Minn. — A woman died Friday night after her car went off the highway and flipped upside down in a swamp in western Wisconsin, according to county law enforcement.

At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a single-vehicle crash with the car upside down in a swamp on Highway 64, east of the Town of Cleveland.

The sheriff's office says the caller and other people pulled a woman out of the water and tried life-saving measures. They also reported that they pulled a child out of the submerged car after seeing them trapped in it, and started life-saving measures on them as well.

When first responders arrived, the 11-year-old child was taken by Lifelink with life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Sheriff James Kowalczyk said in a news release that the woman died from her injuries and was identified as 48-year-old Sara Lemay.

Based on their initial investigation, the sheriff's office said the woman was driving the car eastbound on Highway 64 when she lost control and the car went off the road and into a ditch. The car then overturned and ended upside down and mostly submerged in the swamp.

Sheriff Kowalczyk said the sheriff's office will continue investigating the crash.

