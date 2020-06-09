Woman killed in ATV-car crash near Moose Lake

Authorities say a 31-year-old woman was driving a "side by side style ATV" on the Soo Trail. The crash with the car happened at a "trail/driveway intersection."

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — A 31-year-old woman was killed after the ATV she was driving crashed with a car near Moose Lake Saturday afternoon, according to news release from the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.

Carlton County sheriff deputies, along with Moose Lake police officers responded to the crash shortly after 3:00 p.m. Saturday near the 4100 block of County Road 8.

Authorities say the woman was driving a "side by side style ATV" on the Soo Trail, east of Moose Lake, when it collided with a car at a "trail/driveway intersection," according to the release.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Moose Lake and later flown to a Duluth area hospital where she died.