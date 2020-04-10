Woman killed in ATV crash in southern Minnesota

"The driver appeared to roll the ATV on uneven loose ground and sustained fatal injuries when she was pinned beneath the ATV."

MANKATO, Minn. — A woman has died in an ATV crash Saturday night in southern Minnesota, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of the crash in Lake Crystal.

Despite life-saving efforts by emergency crews, the victim, identified as 63-year-old Cynthia Dawley of Courtland, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene.