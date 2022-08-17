Woman killed in UTV crash in west-central Minnesota

Deputies received a call about a person who was trapped underneath the UTV.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn — A woman from Alexandria died in a utility task vehicle (UTV or side-by-side) crash on Tuesday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call about the accident shortly before 8 p.m.

The callers said they "were driving by and saw the UTV in the ditch rolled over and determined a person was trapped underneath of it" on Wild Rose Lane, south of Highway 27

They then pulled over, according to the sheriff's office, and got the vehicle off the woman. They attempted CPR, but the woman died a short time later.

Authorities identified the victim as Jennifer Lynn Craig, 39, of Alexandria.

No further details have been released.

