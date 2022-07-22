Several cities enact temporary bans on THC products after state law goes into effect

The state passed a law that went into effect July 1 that allows the sale of edibles and beverages containing THC. Now, Robbinsdale is the latest town to ban them.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Several Minnesota cities, including Robbinsdale, are now temporarily banning products that contain THC, which is the active ingredient in marijuana after a new state law went into effect at the beginning of July.

Some officials say that the bill's passage left them scrambling and explained that the pause buys them time to better regulate the drug.

"We want to make the health, safety and welfare of the city our priority here," said Robbinsdale Mayor Bill Blonigan.

Mayor Blonigan and the council unanimously passed a year-long emergency moratorium on July 19. The mayor said the council will take the time to draft its own ordinance instead.

"We're trying to do what we're allowed to do with licensing and zoning regulations that we have," Blonigan said. "It would be better if the state next time came through with a law that regulates in an organized fashion and in an equal fashion."

The law allows Minnesotans 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages containing up to five milligrams of THC in a serving and prevents it from being marketed to children. However, it doesn't restrict how much people can buy, who can sell it, or establish an agency that will provide strong oversight and enforcement.

At least three other cities reportedly enacted similar moratoriums, including Stillwater, and more are considering it with the help of the League of Minnesota Cities.

"We try to be very nimble in making sure we're dealing with relevant issues and getting information and research and legal guidance out to our cities so they can make good decisions," said League of Minnesota Cities Chief Counsel Patricia Beety.

Beety said state statutes and Supreme Court rulings helped to establish this kind of power that lets cities enact moratoriums. Mayor Blonigan hopes it will lead to a quick, and fair, decision to protect everyone in the city.

"If we sell these products in an organized way it's better for all people, especially children," said Mayor Blonigan, who hopes to have something in writing in three months.

If you want to know more about what's shaping their potential policies, the League of Minnesota Cities posted a detailed question and answer sheet that you can find here.

Watch more local news: