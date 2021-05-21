Run, walk, or shuffle for the first two weeks in June to support cancer research and community programs

MINNEAPOLIS — MINNEAPOLIS — Support the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund by being a part of the virtual Shaver Shuffle 5K from June 1-15. Race participants will still get a t-shirt, race bag, and goodies. The race can be done anywhere you choose including trails, your neighborhood or even your treadmill.

Race bags can be picked up outside of the RSCRCF office building (12800 Whitewater Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55343) on Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 25 from 5–8 p.m. and Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m..

Registration is $25 and is now open. You can register at www.randyshavercancerfund.org.