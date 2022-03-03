Three people are in critical condition from a fire at the Friendly Garden apartments in Silver Spring.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The complex previously was misidentified in an earlier version of the story. It is the Friendly Garden Apartments.

At least 10 people were injured, three critically, in a two-alarm fire and explosion that engulfed a 4-story apartment building in Silver Spring Thursday morning. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said several building residents are still unaccounted for, and three buildings have been declared unsafe to occupy.

Firefighters were called to the Friendly Garden Apartments, a six-building complex, around 11 a.m. for a reported fire and explosion in building 2105. Heavy fire was found on the first and second floors of the building, according to Montgomery County Public Information Officer Pete Piringer and a second alarm was called to get more help to the scene.



Multiple rescues were conducted by firefighters on the scene, officials said. Witnesses describe seeing people trying to jump from windows.

Goldstein said 10 total people were taken to the hospital for treatment, three with critical injuries; seven others had injuries Goldstein described as moderate to minor. He noted some people refused treatment at the hospital.

According to So Young Pak, the director of media relations communications and public affairs for Washington Hospital Center, three patients were treated at the MedStar Washington Burn Center. There is no word on conditions yet.

Among the people transported to the hospital was Blanche Hall, age 83. She’s currently on oxygen at the hospital, according to family.



Goldstein said the fire has been extinguished and his crews are now working on the stability concerns of the building. Equipment is en route to the scene to help take down high and large parts of the building that are a "fall hazard" before firefighters can safely continue working on the search and rescue efforts.

The chief said crews, including a K-9 unit, are conducting a secondary search and looking through the adjacent buildings for anyone who may not have been located in the preliminary search. He could not give a number of those unaccounted for, but said they will remain on scene until all residents have been located.

"It is too early for me to say what initiated this," the chief said. "We are working through a wide range of concerns and possibilities are focus is on life safety at this time," said the chief said.

He said utility companies are also helping with the damage and working to determine when the building can be reoccupied.

Goldstein said his goal is to get three of the six buildings reoccupied tonight, and allow residents in the two "unsafe to preoccupy" buildings that are still standing to return and collect their essential belongings tonight.

Witness Garfield Campbell said he lives next door to the apartment when he heard the explosion.

"My mom called me to see what was going on, but I didn't know what was going on. I saw the blaze across the fence. So I jumped the fence and saw people laying on the ground," Campbell said. He said he saw people with burns on the ground. "I started knocking on doors trying to get everybody out."

Campbell described the explosion as "huge."

Another witness said he was scared for his grandma, who lives in the apartment building.

"I was scared for my grandma. I was worried. I rushed over here as fast as I could to make sure my grandma was OK," TJ Hall said through tears.

Hall said he feared for friends who he believed were trapped in the building when it collapsed.

Another man said he was sleeping on the third floor when he woke to flames in his apartment. He got out of the apartment safely thanks to firefighters and his daughter.

This man was asleep on the third floor, when flames filled his unit. He says firefighters helped him get out alive.



Montgomery County Health Human Services will be opening a shelter and the American Red Cross is also assisting.

Gov. Larry Hogan has said his team is in contact with Montgomery County officials and "have offered their full assistance in response to this fire and explosion in Silver Spring."

County Executive Marc Elrich spoke to reporters and called the scene "horrifying." He noted that "these are affordable housing units" and that county leaders will support those affected "for as long as it takes."

"My sympathies go out to all affected by this horrible and tragic event," he wrote on Twitter. "We are going to do everything we can to get to the bottom of this and help those in need."

WUSA9 learned that according to county records, the Friendly Garden Apartment's fire code compliance inspection, fire alarm system and sprinkler system passed inspection exactly one month ago. The permit does not expire until September 2023.

A manager with the department of permitting services says he doesn’t see any service requests or complaint cases listed in the system for this address.

Friendly Gardens was due for an inspection with the Department of Housing and Community Affairs last year, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. WUSA9 was told county inspectors spoke with property managers Tuesday to schedule an inspection at the end of this month.

The Friendly Garden Apartment is a garden-style apartment. It's not the first time fire and explosions have devastated garden-style apartments in Silver Spring.

In January, a huge fire affecting three garden-style apartments left a couple of dozen people without a home in Silver Spring, forcing them to shelter in a nearby library. At least 85 firefighters helped battle the blaze and rescue residents of the Flower Branch Apartment complex on Garland Avenue off Arliss Street around 4 a.m. on Jan. 8. No injuries were reported.

A different part of the Flower Branch Apartments in Silver Spring was rocked by a natural gas explosion that killed seven people and injured nearly 70 others in 2016.