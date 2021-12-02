Sister of Robbinsdale hit & run victim pleads for driver to come forward

Patty McGerr says her brother was hit by a truck back on February 1 around 8 p.m.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Patty McGerr stands just a few yards from the place on Shoreline Drive in Robbinsdale, where she says her 68-year-old brother Walter was hit while out riding his bike back on February 1.

“He pulled over off the driving lane to put on his gloves,” says Patty McGerr, the victim’s brother.

That’s when McGerr says a truck came from behind, around 8 p.m. “The right hand mirror of the vehicle, which my brother believes was a pickup truck, hit him and knocked him to the ground,” she says.

McGerr says her brother remembers lying face down in the snow, listening to several cars pass by until one stopped to help and called police.

“He ended up in the emergency room, and he called me and he has two broken vertebrae, two broken ribs and a fracture to his left tibia.”

McGerr says her brother is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries. “I was prepared for a lot of severe injuries, when he called me and said he could barely walk,” she says.

Now, while police investigate, she’s hoping the person responsible comes forward. “It’s very frustrating,” she says. “We all tried to give the driver the benefit of the doubt in the beginning, but once they saw their mirror was broken, they had to have known,” she says.

McGerr says her brother could be released from the hospital as early as Friday of next week, but still has a long road to recovery ahead.