BCA releases hundreds of photos, videos from no-knock raid that killed Amir Locke

The extensive case file, released days after it was announced the officer who shot Locke won't face charges, includes hundreds of photos, videos and documents.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released additional police body-worn camera video from the morning of 22-year-old Amir Locke's death.

Locke was shot and killed by Minneapolis police on Feb. 2, 2022 as officers executed a no-knock warrant in a downtown apartment.

On Monday, April 11, the BCA released an extensive library of photos, videos and audio recordings, along with an 828-page report on Locke's case.

NOTE: Because of the incredibly large amount of data included in the case file, KARE 11 is still working to download all of the elements and will provide more details after they're reviewed.

The Minneapolis Police Department initially released a portion of the body camera footage the day after Locke's death. The video, which is graphic in nature, shows slow motion and regular speed footage of police using a key fob to enter an apartment, yell "police" and order a subject under a blanket on a sofa to show their hands and get on the ground moments before gunshots are fired.

The video released by MPD can be viewed at this YouTube link. It contains graphic language and content.

Police officer Mark Hanneman, identified as the officer who fired the shots that killed Locke, will not face any criminal charges.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on April 6 that there was "insufficient admissible evidence" to file criminal charges, and said in a statement that "the State would be unable to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt any of the elements of Minnesota’s use-of-deadly-force statute that authorizes the use of force by Officer Hanneman. Nor would the State be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a criminal charge against any other officer involved in the decision-making that led to the death of Amir Locke."

Freeman and Ellison provided an FAQ regarding their decision that goes over some interesting issues involving whether charges are appropriate or not. Here -- saying even if the no-knock warrant violated policy, charges wouldn't be filed. All comes down to Locke's gun. pic.twitter.com/z6bHfmIv9M — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 6, 2022

"I am not disappointed, I am disgusted," Locke's mother, Karen Wells, said in response to the decision not to charge Officer Hanneman. "In the eyes of me, being the mother who I am, you (Hanneman) are guilty, and I'm not going to give up... The spirit of my baby is going to haunt you for the rest of your life."

In the days and weeks following, Locke's death, court documents revealed that SWAT officers were actually looking for Locke's cousin, 17-year-old Mekhi Speed, who was a suspect in a January homicide in St. Paul. There was no mention of Locke's name in the warrant, which St. Paul police had asked their counterparts in Minneapolis to serve. However, SPPD said the department did not request a no-knock warrant.

