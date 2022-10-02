Call for Amir Locke state law to ban all no-knock warrants

Amir Locke’s parents and attorney Ben Crump say they oppose exceptions to no-knock search ban because they don’t trust law enforcement to work within the guidelines.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Attorneys Ben Crump, Jeff Storms, Antonio Romanucci and Lonita Baker held a news conference at the State Capitol Thursday afternoon with the families of Amir Locke and Breonna Taylor to demand the end of all no-knock warrants.

The police killing of Locke, a 22-year-old Black man, has spurred a reexamination of the use of no-knock warrants.

The group called on lawmakers to pass a statewide ban on all no-knock warrants.

They also want the Biden administration to pass a similar law on the federal level.

Amir Locke's parents and their attorney Ben Crump say they oppose exceptions to no-knock search ban because they don't trust law enforcement to work within those guidelines. The DFL bill includes exception for saving life of innocent person in danger

Also on Thursday, a Hennepin County judge authorized the release of warrant documents connected to the investigation which led up to the shooting death of Locke by a Minneapolis SWAT team member on Feb. 2.

The documents show both knock and no-knock warrants were issued for three units at Bolero Flats Apartments in downtown Minneapolis, in connection with the St. Paul police search for 17-year-old Mekhi Speed. SPPD consider Speed to be a suspect in the Jan. 10 shooting death of Otis Elder.

The initial warrants for the Bolero Flats units, signed by Judge Peter Cahill on Jan. 31, called for a daytime search and did not request no-knock entry.

Three additional warrants for the same units were later signed by Cahill on Feb. 1, authorizing a nighttime, no-knock entry, citing safety reasons and to preserve evidence.

