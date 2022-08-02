Students plan walkout to demand justice for Amir Locke

Statewide, students are organizing a mass walk out to protest the death of Amir Locke.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Student organizations are planning a statewide walkout Tuesday to demand justice for Amir Locke, the 22-year-old shot and killed by Minneapolis police last Wednesday.

Besides the student walkouts across Minnesota, the St. Paul's Central High School Black Student Union and Minnesota Teen Activists nonprofit organization have planned a news conference, a rally at noon and march to the governor's residence on Summit Ave. in St. Paul Tuesday afternoon.

Organizers are asking students to wear all black.