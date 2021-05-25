x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Power To Change

Minneapolis to light landmarks Tuesday night for George Floyd anniversary

Hennepin County officials say the Lowry Bridge will be one of the landmarks to be lit.
Credit: Hennepin County

MINNEAPOLIS — Landmarks throughout Minneapolis will be lit up Tuesday night, marking one year since George Floyd's murder.

Events and memorials have taken place throughout the day across the nation in remembrance of Floyd, who was killed on May 25, 2020 by a former Minneapolis police officer at 38th and Chicago. 

Hennepin County officials say the Lowry Bridge will be one of the landmarks to be lit.

RELATED: One year after his death, the Twin Cities remember George Floyd with celebrations and somber reflection

RELATED: Officials, family members hold moment of silence for anniversary of George Floyd's death

RELATED: George Floyd family starts fund to support the neighborhood where he was murdered