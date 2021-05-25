Minneapolis to light landmarks Tuesday night for George Floyd anniversary

MINNEAPOLIS — Landmarks throughout Minneapolis will be lit up Tuesday night, marking one year since George Floyd's murder.
Events and memorials have taken place throughout the day across the nation in remembrance of Floyd, who was killed on May 25, 2020 by a former Minneapolis police officer at 38th and Chicago.
Hennepin County officials say the Lowry Bridge will be one of the landmarks to be lit.
RELATED: One year after his death, the Twin Cities remember George Floyd with celebrations and somber reflection