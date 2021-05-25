Looking forward while looking back

Jana looked back with Dr. Yohuru Williams, the founding Director of the Racial Justice initiative at the University of St. Thomas.

MINNEAPOLIS — Waking up to this day, meant looking back to this day, one year ago. Jana looked back with Dr. Yohuru Williams, the founding Director of the Racial Justice initiative at the University of St. Thomas.

“Oddly enough I remember the rain. The day after that terrible rain and there was a young girl on the news and she was asking in a way that was really powerful, ‘Why does this continue to happen and why do they keep killing us?’ A year later, we are still asking that question and variations of that question,” Dr. Williams said.

The question has been asked plainly. And the question has been asked in more nuanced ways in terms of the pathways to inequality within the systems of this country.

“You know the United States is in an interesting place right now, we have a lot of work to do and a long way to go before we have dealt with, in a substantive way, these issues of racial inequality in housing, education and health care, and certainly in policing,” Dr. Williams said.

And those are conversations that aren't marked by a day, they are earmarked to be the questions, of our time.

“I'm fond of saying we are the jury. And ultimately, we get to determine what the future of our community really is, so what's our decision going forward? We have so much power in this moment to be the vanguard of what a new America looks like,” Dr. Williams said.

An America that lives up to its promise. With liberty, and justice, for all. Not just, justice, in one courtroom.

“We really have to commit ourselves in a deep way to continue to stay engaged, and that means for white and Black people and every shade in between, recognizing that we as individuals – and we shared this in the trial – are the jury. The real trial is of this community,” Dr. Williams said.

And when you look at it that way, it feels big.

So, I asked Dr. Williams if it ever feels like he is pushing a huge rock, up a hill.