Take KARE of Your Money: How to save money and stay safe this spring break travel season

What you need to know before you book your trip.

MINNEAPOLIS — Now more than ever, we all need something to look forward to.

That’s what spring break is all about right?

A dream to get us through the nightmare that can be Minnesota winters.

“Right now, we’re seeing the lowest prices that we’ve seen in years,” Hopper travel expert Liana Corwin says. “We are seeing deals that are 30% to 40% cheaper than where prices were at a year ago.”

But with a vaccine rolling out, the deals won’t last long.

“We expect prices will start to rise to meet demand, simply because there will be more people wanting to get into the planes and fewer seats available,” Corwin says. “We’re going to see those prices come back up and start to normalize.”

Corwin says the data shows people are doing their research, mapping out their trips, but most aren’t quite ready to commit.

So, there is still time to sneak in and get a good deal.

Ted Blank with Travel Leaders says booking early will also give you more options.

“I think there’s a myth out there that we can snap our fingers and everything will go back to normal," Blank says. "It will take years for airlines and cruise lines and resorts to get back to the levels of capacity that they had.”

And Blank says a lot of travelers who had to postpone trips in 2020 have already booked new trips in 2021.

So, a lot of the best flights and resorts are already booked.

“Some resorts are still closed. Some resorts are still operating at limited capacity,” Blank says.

Getting in now will help secure your spot, but before you book, Blank says it’s important to read the fine print.

“Often times the lowest price deal doesn’t come with flexibility and if plans change you might not get a refund, you might have to take a voucher and that might not be what you want,” Blank says.

Travelers will also have to pay more if they decide to book flights with airlines that block out the middle seat.

Blank says that service costs the airlines hundreds of dollars per seat and many airlines will pass on that cost to the customers.

It’s something travelers will have to balance when booking flights, do you opt for more safety and social distancing? Or do you book a cheaper flight with an airline that doesn’t block out the middle seat?

Blank says the three most popular destinations this spring include Mexico, the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean islands.

He says all three regions depend on tourism to keep their economies going strong and so local officials are rolling out the welcome mat attract American travelers.