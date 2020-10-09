St. Paul man sentenced after driving stolen vehicle into two teens

Forty-nine-year-old Steven Ross was sentenced to 69 months in prison for two counts of criminal vehicular operation and one count of robbery.

MINNEAPOLIS — Forty-nine-year-old Steven Ross from St. Paul walked into the courtroom on Thursday and sat in front of the Speranzella family. As Judge Nicole Engisch began the proceedings for Ross' sentencing, the Speranzella family members shifted in their seats, many of them holding pieces of paper that they would read from during their victim impact statements.

Nearly a year after their son and daughter were hit by Ross who was driving in a stolen Toyota RAV 4, Joseph and Mitzi Speranzella took the stand to share how their family has been coping with the life-altering changes.

"We were baffled that [Ross] was before a judge 19 times prior to this event," Joseph said. "It is our opinion that Mr. Ross is not trustworthy and needs to bear the full brunt of his actions."

On September 30, 2019, Joseph and Mitzi's daughter and son, Cece and Jacob were out to get ice cream to enjoy one of the last few 80-degree days of the year. That's when they were hit by Ross; the impact of the crash so strong that Jacob was launched into the air and through a bakery's window.

Other family members, like aunt Veronica Ransom spoke of the disappointment that they had for the criminal justice system that they believed could have prevented this from happening.

"We're supposed to trust the justice system to keep us safe," Ransom said. "From criminals like the defendant. We're supposed to trust the system to deal with repeat offenders."

Cece Speranzella, who suffered brain injuries and survived a brain surgery since the crash, spoke as well. However, instead of anger, Cece expressed compassion, asking for a certain second chance for Ross.

"I do not want him to rot in jail," she said. "He needs proper rehabilitation and therapy and connections to people who will lead him to success. I truly believe that because I lived--Steven Ross is getting another chance and from the very bottom of my heart, really want it to be worth it for all of us."

Then before his sentencing, Ross turned to the family to offer an apology.

"I would like to sincerely--at this point-- apologize personally to Cecelia and Jacob," Ross said. "And their parents, those living in the community, to those whose property was damaged or destroyed as a result of my action."

The apology, Cece said was something she did not expect to hear.

"It was surprising to me that he--I thought it was just going to end at his attorney speaking but when I heard he was going to talk, and then he was turning to look at us, it felt very sincere," she said. "He meant it--at least I hope that he meant it."