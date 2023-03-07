3 victims identified in Chisago County deadly shooting

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says a person of interest in the shootings was found dead at a separate location.

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities have identified the three people found shot and killed inside a home on Sunday in Chisago County.

The medical examiner said Darrell James Mattson, 73; Denise Lillian Mattson, 68; and Kirk Patrick Mattson, 47; died from "multiple gunshot wounds."

All three were Fish Lake Township residents.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says a person of interest in the shootings was found dead at a separate location.

Authorities say the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will identify and determine that person's cause of death.

Investigators say they do not believe the shooting was a random incident and found no evidence of a threat to public safety.

Related Articles 3 found dead in Chisago County shooting

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+