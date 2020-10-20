Amazon to open fulfillment center in Lakeville

It is expected to launch in 2021, and will create hundreds of jobs.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Amazon has announced it will open a new fulfillment center in Lakeville next year. According to a statement from Amazon Spokesperson Kirsten Wenker, it will be 750,000 square feet and create hundreds of full-time jobs.

The operation will be located at the Interstate South Logistics Park Third Addition, near Dodd Boulevard and 217th Street West. Employees at the site will pick, pack and ship larger customer items such as mattresses, grills and exercise equipment.

“Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities," Wenker said. "We are excited to join the Lakeville community and bring hundreds of full-time jobs. We provide a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day-one, and training programs for in-demand jobs.”