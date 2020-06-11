Longtime Minnesota politician Jim Ramstad dies

Ramstad was 74 years old.

MINNEAPOLIS — Announced on social media Friday morning, retired Representative Jim Ramstad passed away on Thursday.

He was 74 years old.

Ramstad was known in Minnesota as a champion for addiction recovery legislation, after a public bout with addition himself in 2006.

The moderate Republican served Minnesota's third district, which covers several suburbs to the west, south and north of Minneapolis, for nine terms before retiring in 2009.

His former chief of staff, Dean Peterson, told reporting partner MPR that Ramstad had been battling Parkinson's when he passed.

Senator @PTAnderson_MN devoted much of his retirement speech in July to former Congressman Jim Ramstad, who was in the Senate gallery as a special guest. Rep. Ramstad died Thursday at the age of 74 pic.twitter.com/OA6NEO6rWU — John Croman (@JohnCroman) November 6, 2020