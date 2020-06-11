x
Longtime Minnesota politician Jim Ramstad dies

Ramstad was 74 years old.
Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS — Announced on social media Friday morning, retired Representative Jim Ramstad passed away on Thursday. 

He was 74 years old. 

Ramstad was known in Minnesota as a champion for addiction recovery legislation, after a public bout with addition himself in 2006. 

The moderate Republican served Minnesota's third district, which covers several suburbs to the west, south and north of Minneapolis, for nine terms before retiring in 2009. 

His former chief of staff, Dean Peterson, told reporting partner MPR that Ramstad had been battling Parkinson's when he passed.

