Gov. Walz departs for Europe trade mission

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is leaving for a six-day trip to Europe to promote the state’s businesses.

The Democratic governor said says he will travel to the United Kingdom and Finland to promote trade with a focus on health care, environmental technology, agriculture and education.

Walz will spend the first three days of the tour in London, then head to Helsinki.