Minnesota unemployment drops to 4.3 percent, but there's more to the numbers

Some employers struggling to find workers, while some workers are await re-openings.

EDINA, Minn. — Two years into his job collecting organics curbside in Edina, Luke Baukol knows he's right were he's supposed to be.

“I like it a lot, it's fun to get out in the community and work outside,” Baukol says as he rolls a dumpster to the back of truck.



His boss is not where he’s supposed to me.



“Ideally,” Brian Baker says, “I would not be in the truck."

The operations manager for Vierkant Disposal is in a truck because there's no one else to drive it.

“We're having a hard time trying to find people,” Baukol says. “We're looking for a driver, we're looking for a mechanic.”

Vierkant’s search for workers provides insight on Minnesota's declining unemployment rate.

From a pandemic peak of 11.3 percent last May, Minnesota’s unemployment rate has steadily declined to 4.3 percent, the February figure announced this week.

“We added 13,900 jobs in February, we added 51,000 jobs in January,” Oriane Casale, the interim director of Minnesota’s Labor Market Information office, said.

Still, she cautions, 4.3 percent doesn’t tell the whole story. “Part of the reason that the unemployment rate is ticking down is that people are dropping out of Minnesota's labor market.”

Casale says traditional measures of unemployment don't account for a pandemic, when people may simply be waiting for their employer to reopen.

Tyler Schipper, an economist with University of St. Thomas, says Minnesota’s unemployment rate also fails to account for underemployment – for example, waiters and bartenders now back at work, but working fewer shifts.

“So, on an unemployment survey, they still say they have a job, but their income may be drastically reduced,” Schipper says.

Casale and Schipper both view Minnesota’s unemployment rate as good news, but news that’s best viewed with perspective.

While, by any view, Baukol at the is in a good place.