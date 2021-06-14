MN legislators agree on off-ramp for eviction moratorium

The agreement will last 105 days once the moratorium ends. It aims to offer protections to renters and a "clear timeline" for landlords to get rental assistance.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Legislators in the Minnesota House and Senate have reached an agreement to bring an end to the state's current eviction moratorium.

According to press release sent on Monday, the agreement will both provide "strong protections" to renters and "clear timelines for landlords to secure rental assistance."

The release says the agreement will replace Governor Walz's executive order requiring the moratorium, and will last for 105 days once the moratorium ends.

Under it, renters with an "outstanding rental assistance claim" cannot be evicted. According to the release, that protection will last until June 1, 2022. Landlords will also be required to notify renters with outstanding rent 15 days before they are evicted.

Renters can apply for rental assistance here, or by calling 211.

“A responsible off-ramp to our eviction moratorium is not only going to keep Minnesotans in their homes, but give renters and landlords the time they need to access the available resources to make their housing sustainable,” said Rep. Alice Hausman (D-St. Paul), chair of the House Housing Finance and Policy Committee, in the release. “This agreement allows us to move forward on this issue and craft a budget aimed at addressing Minnesota’s housing crisis in all its forms.”