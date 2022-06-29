Police seek help after 'suspicous' drone incident

One child told a deputy a drone flew out of the woods and dropped a bag of candy.

WATAB, Minn — The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in its investigation of a man flying a drone near a group of children.

On Monday, June 27, at about 6:00 p.m., deputies were called to the former King's Inn property on Highway 10 in Watab Township on a report of suspicious activity.

A woman said she and five children were fishing from the shore that day.

One of the children said a drone flew out the woods and above the group for a short time before flying back toward the northern portion of the property.

The child said the drone returned a short time later and dropped a bag of candy near the children.

Witnesses spotted a black SUV parked in the area where the drone came from, according to deputies.

"This SUV was seen leaving the property hastily following the second flight of the drone," according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

A lone white male in his mid-30s with short dark brown hair was spotted inside the SUV. The man was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Witnesses described the SUV as a black Chevrolet or GMC, full-sized SUV from the early 2000s.

One witness got a partial license plate of "FED," followed by several numbers, according to the release. The witness added that the license plate had black letters and numbers printed on a white plate.

The SUV was seen leaving the area northbound on Highway 10.