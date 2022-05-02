x
Search continues for missing Mankato woman

Officials say 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol of Mankato was last seen at about 7 p.m. on April 25 at 30 Hilltop Lane.
Credit: Mankato Public Safety
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol, who was last seen on April 25.

MANKATO, Minn — Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman, who was last seen on April 25.

Officials say 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol of Mankato was last seen around 7 p.m. at 30 Hilltop Lane. At the time, she was wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots.

Chuol is a Black female, is about 5'9" and weighs around 120 pounds, according to authorities.

Officials urge anyone with any information about Chuol's location to call 911 or Public Safety at 507-387-8744.

Credit: Mankato Public Safety
Thirty-year-old Nyawuor Chuol was last seen at about 7 p.m. on April 25, according to Mankato Public Safety.

