Search continues for missing Mankato woman

MANKATO, Minn — Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman, who was last seen on April 25.

Officials say 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol of Mankato was last seen around 7 p.m. at 30 Hilltop Lane. At the time, she was wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots.

Chuol is a Black female, is about 5'9" and weighs around 120 pounds, according to authorities.

Officials urge anyone with any information about Chuol's location to call 911 or Public Safety at 507-387-8744.

