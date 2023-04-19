New 924 area code coming to southern Minnesota in 2025

Customers in southern Minnesota with the old 507 area code will keep their current phone numbers, but any new customers will be assigned the new digits in 2025.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) says southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code.

Southern Minnesota's existing 507 area code "is expected to run out of new numbers in early 2025," according to a PUC news release.

Last month, the new area code, 924, was approved by the commission.

Phone numbers across the country are governed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).

Last summer, NANPA predicted the eventual need for the new 507 area code.

Customers in southern Minnesota with the old 507 area code will keep their current phone numbers, but any new customers will be assigned the new 924 in the coming years.

When the new area code begins in 2025, the state will have eight total area codes.

The Twin Cities metro area has 612, 651, 763, and 952.

Northern Minnesota keeps it simple with just 218.

The area code 320 covers a large part of central Minnesota, and southern Minnesota will now have 507 and 924.

