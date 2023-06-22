Teen dead after getting hit by boat while tubing in northwestern MN

FRAZEE, Minn. — A 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by a boat Thursday afternoon in northwestern Minnesota, according to the Fargo NBC affiliate, KVLY.
The accident happened during a Christian summer camp shortly after 4 p.m. on Lake Six, which is about five miles southwest of Frazee.
Otter Tail County Sheriff officials said the teen was on an inner tube with another person and they were being pulled by a boat.
Both of them fell off the tube and the 15-year-old boy was hit by a boat propeller as they were attempting to pick him up.
Authorities said life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.
The boat was operated by a North Central Camp Cherith employee, according to a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff.
Authorities said it was an accident and no charges are expected.
