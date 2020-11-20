Organizations to support on Transgender Day of Remembrance

Nov. 20 is honored as a day of memorial for transgender people who have been killed.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Since 1999, Nov. 20 has been honored as Transgender Day of Remembrance, to memorialize the people who have been killed in acts of transphobic violence.

It was started by transgender activist Gwendolyn Ann Smith to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was murdered.

According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), 37 transgender people have been killed so far in 2020 because of their identities. The HRC says this is the highest number it has seen at this point in the year since it began recording this data in 2013.

Violence against transgender people also tends to disproportionately affect Black and Latina women. According to the HRC, the majority of the transgender people killed this year were from those groups.

On Nov. 13, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and the City Council passed a resolution to officially observe Transgender Day of Remembrance. On Friday evening, the city will light the Interstate 35W bridge blue, pink and white— the colors of the transgender pride flag.

Tonight, the Interstate 35W Bridge over the Mississippi River will glow blue, pink and white at the request of the City in observance of Transgender Day of Remembrance. pic.twitter.com/Vsx1OZO8Av — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) November 20, 2020

There are several Minnesota-based organizations accepting donations to help support the health and well-being of transgender people, including:

The Minnesota Transgender Health Coalition, which focuses on improving health care access and the overall quality of care for transgender people

RECLAIM, an organization that provides financially and culturally accessible mental health care to primarily transgender youth and their families

Gender Justice, which offers legal assistance with a mission of gender equity, prioritizing intersectionality and the needs of LGBTQ+ people

National organizations accepting donations include: