Stillwater city leaders explore 'outdoor eating zones' for businesses

Mayor Ted Kozlowski says this could be a way to give restaurants and bars a boost for the summer tourism season.

Downtown Stillwater's Main Street is typically a busy spot once the warmer months come around.

However, it's a little more quiet so far this year with retailers trying to reopen and restaurants limited to takeout.

"It's been a transition and a change from what we're used to," said Cory Buettner.

He owns Leo's Grill and Malt Shop in downtown Stillwater.

He and everyone else along Main Street are trying to make up for lost business.

"Sales are down 25 percent but we feel very fortunate. I know there's other restaurants that aren't doing nearly as well," said Buettner.

City leaders are now trying to get creative to help.

"I'd like to see as many as possible spaced out," said Mayor Ted Kozlowski pointing to picnic tables at the park.

He and city officials are pitching the idea of outdoor eating and drinking zones in parks, patios, parking lots, and maybe even city streets.

Restaurants and bars could use the zones to seat their customers.

"If we had a 100 picnic tables you could number them 1-100 print out a map for everybody in town for every bar, restaurant and my wife and I come down with our kids, grab a table," said Kozlowski.

He admits there is a challenge in keeping gatherings in these zones at 10 or less people.

That is why Ted says everything will be looked at to keep everyone safe.

"I think it's worth the effort to look at in figuring out what we can do to expand footprints," said Kozlowski.

Cory says he will take any kind of effort to boost their business.

"Opportunity for Stillwater to showcase themselves," said Buettner.

Stillwater's city council plans to discuss and possibly make a decision on these outdoor eating zones at their meeting Tuesday night.